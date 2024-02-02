Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Yellow police tape.
Yellow police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Graeme Roy

By John Marchesan

Posted February 2, 2024 6:21 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 6:29 pm.

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park.

First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m. Friday after someone walking their dog discovered the body in the ravine.

Police add it’s too early to say what the cause of death is at this point or how long the body has been there. They are treating it as a suspicious incident.

More to come

