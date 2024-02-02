Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s

A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union. Details in newly unredacted pages from the report show that when he was the justice minister, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau advised against attempting to revoke the citizenship warning it could cause widespread fear among all naturalized Canadians. Trudeau waves to supporters as he enters Liberal Party campaign headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 25, 1968. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP-Chuck Mitchell

OTTAWA — A report on Canada’s handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.

Details in newly unredacted pages show that when he was the justice minister, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau advised against attempting to revoke the citizenship.

He warned it could cause widespread fear among all naturalized Canadians, and nothing in the Citizenship Act required someone to disclose all previous acts that might call their character into question.

Alti Rodal, who wrote the report for a 1985 public inquiry on Nazi war criminals in Canada, called that argument “abstract and contrived,” noting the acts in question involved the mass murder of more than 5,000 Jews.

The unredacted pages show both Rodal and foreign-affairs bureaucrats felt politics rather than legal arguments were driving Trudeau’s advice.

B’nai Brith Canada and several other Canadian Jewish organizations welcomed the release of the additional pages from the Rodal report Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2. 2024.

The Canadian Press

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

1h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

2h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

34m ago

Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court
Premier Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept secret: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Premier Doug Ford's mandate letters to cabinet ministers can be kept private. The decision released Friday reverses the lower court rulings. The case stems from...

30m ago

