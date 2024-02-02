Preliminary injunction hearing set for Feb. 13 in case targeting NCAA ban on recruiting inducements

FILE - University of Tennessee's new Director of Athletics Danny White speaks during a press conference in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Tennessee athletic director Danny White said Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, he refuses to let the NCAA “irrationally” make an example of the Volunteers over name, image and likeness compensation. White also accused the NCAA of leaking information to the media earlier this week about Tennessee in his statement on social media.(Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File, Pool, File) Knoxville News Sentinel 2021

By The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 3:24 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 3:26 pm.

A judge on Feb. 13 will hear a request by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia for a preliminary injunction that would put on hold NCAA rules banning recruiting inducements and pay-for-play, the court posted Friday.

The lawsuit challenging NCAA recruiting rules was filed earlier this week in the Eastern District of Tennessee, a day after it was revealed the NCAA was investigating the University of Tennessee for potential violations related to name, image and likeness compensation being used to recruit athletes.

The attorneys general quickly followed up the lawsuit with the request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The plaintiffs asked for a judge to rule on the TRO by Feb. 6. If granted it would also force the NCAA to stop enforcing those rules immediately.

The court said the NCAA had until Saturday at 6 p.m. EST to respond to the TRO request and the plaintiffs until Sunday at 6 p.m. to file a reply. The plaintiffs requested a ruling on the temporary restraining order by Tuesday.

The AGs suing the NCAA over transfer rules in December used a similar strategy. After a temporary restraining order was granted, the NCAA quickly decided to join the plaintiffs in asking the court to keep it in place through the end of the spring semester to provide clarity to schools and athletes immediately impacted. A judge granted the request.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

2h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters
Feds announce over $162M for Toronto to support asylum claimants, low-income renters

The lack of supports for asylum seekers in Toronto became quite clear when hundreds of refugees from African countries were forced to sleep on sidewalks outside a downtown Toronto shelter intake office...

2h ago

Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police
Employee was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted by manager in Scarborough: police

A man is being sought by authorities in an alleged kidnapping in Scarborough that saw him demand money from one of his employees, Toronto police said. Investigators were called to the Lawrence Avenue...

3h ago

2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police
2 teens charged with abduction after stealing car with baby, child inside: Toronto police

Two teenagers are facing several charges after allegedly stealing a car that had a young child and baby inside. Officers were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 3:30 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

21h ago

1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.

22h ago

2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.

22h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

22h ago

More Videos