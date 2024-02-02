Quebec court upholds province’s COVID-19 curfew after Charter challenge

Police patrol Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Monday, April 12, 2021, during an 8pm curfew imposed by the Quebec government to help curb the spread of Covid-19 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — A provincial court justice of the peace has upheld the Quebec government’s imposition of curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding several people guilty of breaking the health order during a protest.

Marie-France Beaulieu of the Quebec court ruled Tuesday that the curfew — which forced Quebecers to stay indoors from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. — infringed Charter-protected rights like freedom of expression and lawful assembly, but she said those violations were reasonable and justified given the public health context.

“The pandemic and the rapid increase in (COVID-19) cases constitute exceptional circumstances raising public health issues, this situation forced the government to adopt measures to reduce the risks of spread in order to protect the life and health of the population,” Beaulieu wrote in a 65-page ruling.

“In other words, as no one could predict with certainty what the long-term impacts of the upheavals caused by COVID-19 would be, it was necessary to take appropriate means, including the use of a curfew.”

Stéphanie Pépin, who along with seven others broke the curfew by holding a demonstration after 8 p.m. in January 2021, had raised a Charter challenge against the health order.

She and others demonstrated against the rules in Amos, Que., about 485 kilometres northwest of Montreal, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. Her challenge was assisted by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Lawyer Olivier Séguin, who represented Pépin, said the ruling will be appealed. In a statement, he argued it was evident that authorities had “no constitutional basis on which to act.”

With this week’s decision, the eight defendants were ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within six months.

Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec government twice used nightly curfews during the pandemic. The first lasted nearly five months, starting on Jan. 9, 2021, until May 28, 2021. He imposed a second COVID-19 curfew on New Year’s Eve 2021 until Jan. 17, 2022. Breaking the curfew carried fines of between $1,000 and $6,000.

Quebec was the only province to prohibit its citizens from leaving their homes at night during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charter case heard testimony from senior Quebec public health officials at the time, including former public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Dr. Richard Massé, another public health official.

In her ruling, Beaulieu said the global pandemic was an “exceptional context.” The government, she said, “had to plan and provide a reasonable framework for social activities and interactions, hence the adoption of specific measures.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing
Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York. Police say they were called to a home on Don Valley Drive in the area Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after...

4h ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

6h ago

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

8h ago

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

2h ago

Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing
Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York. Police say they were called to a home on Don Valley Drive in the area Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after...

4h ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

6h ago

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

9h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

10h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.
2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.
3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

More Videos