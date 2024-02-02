Tesla recalling nearly 2.2M vehicles for software update to fix warning lights that are too small

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 6:56 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it has sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update. It covers the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

The agency says that the brake, park and antilock brake warning lights have a smaller font size than required by federal safety standards. That can make critical safety information hard to read, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla has already started releasing the software update, and owners will be notified by letter starting March 30.

NHTSA says it found the problem in a routine safety compliance audit on Jan. 8.

Tesla has identified three warranty claims potentially related to the problem, but has no reports of crashes or injuries.

