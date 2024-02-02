The UN’s top court is set to decide if it can hear Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 2:09 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 2:12 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice is ruling Friday on whether it has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by Ukraine in the days after Russia’s invasion accusing Moscow of breaching the genocide convention.

In the highly-charged case, Kyiv claims that Russia breached the landmark 1948 convention by using trumped-up claims of genocide in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as a pretext for attacking Ukraine nearly two years ago. Ukraine also accuses Moscow of “planning acts of genocide.”

Moscow rejects the allegations and argued last year that the court should throw out the case before even considering the merits of Kyiv’s claims.

At hearings in September, the leader of Moscow’s legal team, Gennady Kuzmin, called Ukraine’s case “hopelessly flawed and at odds with the longstanding jurisprudence of this court.”

In order for the court to have jurisdiction, Ukraine has to establish that it has a dispute with Russia over the genocide convention.

A member of Moscow’s legal team, Sienho Yee, told judges in September that Russia had not used the genocide convention to justify its military actions in Ukraine, saying they “are based on the right to self-determination and its inherent right to self-defense.”

At the same hearings, Ukraine insisted the court has jurisdiction and slammed Moscow for openly flouting an interim order by the court to halt its invasion.

The court ordered Russia to stop military operations in Ukraine while the legal proceedings went forward during the war’s early weeks, in March 2022.

“Russia’s defiance is also an attack on this court’s authority. Every missile that Russia fires at our cities, it fires in defiance of this court,” the leader of Ukraine’s legal team, Anton Korynevych, told the 16-judge panel.

Judges at the court rebuked Russia for its invasion on Wednesday as they ruled in another case between the two countries linked to attacks in eastern Ukraine since 2014 and discrimination in annexed Crimea.

If judges rule that they have jurisdiction in the genocide case, it will move in coming months to discussions of the merits of Ukraine’s arguments. A final, legally binding decision is likely still years away.

Ukraine’s case is based on the 1948 Genocide Convention, which both Kyiv and Moscow have ratified. The convention includes a provision that nations which have a dispute based on its provisions can take that dispute to the world court. Russia denies that there is a dispute, a position Ukraine rejects.

The convention and the Hague-based court came under intense scrutiny in recent weeks when South Africa filed a case accusing Israel of genocide in its devastating military operation in Gaza in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

In a preliminary ruling that did not address the merits of South Africa’s case, the court last week ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza.

___

Follow all AP stories about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

1h ago

Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing
Man wanted in connection with East York stabbing

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in East York. Police say they were called to a home on Don Valley Drive in the area Pape Avenue and O'Connor Drive just after...

2h ago

Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody
Man critically injured in Roncesvalles stabbing, two in custody

Two people are in custody and a man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Roncesvalles. Police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just after 7...

5h ago

2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston
2 youths arrested after car with 2 children stolen in Weston

Police say two children, including a four-month-old baby, are safe after the car they were in was stolen earlier today. Investigators say a woman was putting groceries into her car in the area of Weston...

7h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

7h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

9h ago

2:18
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day
Total eclipse at the heart of TDSB's decision to move April P.A. day

The Toronto District School Board is moving a scheduled P.A. day due to an upcoming solar eclipse. Michelle Mackey reports on the board's decision and how the day off will now fall on the day of the eclipse.
2:28
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care
Manulife-Loblaw deal raises concerns about corporatized care

A new deal between Loblaw and Manulife may affect where you get your prescription. Caryn Ceolin with why the deal is raising concerns about what some experts say is increasingly corporatized care in this country.
3:02
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility
Ford passes the buck on ServiceOntario responsibility

In another ServiceOntario twist, the Premier now says he had nothing to do with the controversial changes. Richard Southern pushes Ford for answers.

