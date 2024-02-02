These are their stories: Sam Waterston to leave ‘Law & Order’ later this month after 400 episodes

FILE - Actor Sam Waterston attends the NBCUniversal "Law & Order" press junket in New York on Feb. 16, 2022. Waterston, who has played the spiky, non-nonsense district attorney on “Law & Order” since the mid-1990s, is stepping down. The last episode for Waterston’s Jack McCoy will be Feb. 22, NBC said Friday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ©2022 Evan Agostini

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 2:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Waterston, who has played the spiky, no-nonsense district attorney on “Law & Order” since the mid-1990s, is stepping down from his legal perch.

The last episode for Waterston’s Jack McCoy will be Feb. 22, NBC said Friday. He has been in more than 400 episodes of the police drama, earning a SAG Award and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the role.

Tony Goldwyn, who starred in “Scandal” and the 1990 film “Ghost,” has been cast as the new district attorney.

McCoy and the prosecutors would take up the legal case once the New York City detectives were finished investigating a crime, representing, as the narrator says, “two separate yet equally important groups.”

McCoy was a brilliant, hard-charging, angel of justice, prone to bouts of moral outrage and slicing right to the truth. “Your grief might seem a little more real had you not just admitted you cut off your wife’s head,” he once told a defendant.

Bushy-browed Waterston began his acting career as a stage actor in New York with a number of Shakespeare roles, including Lear, Hamlet, Polonius, Laertes, Prospero, Leonato, Prince Hal, Silvius, Cloten and Benedict.

That led to Waterston playing Nick Carraway in “The Great Gatsby” opposite Robert Redford, and the role of Tom Wingfield in a television production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” starring Katharine Hepburn, for which he got his first Emmy nod.

Waterston, 83, joined “Law & Order” in season four in 1994 and stayed until the show stopped in 2010, returning for the reboot in 2022.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press


