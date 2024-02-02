Suspects stole $300K worth of cable from downtown Toronto electrical station: police

Toronto police are looking for a group of suspects who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cable from downtown electrical station.

Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Rees Street on Jan. 15 for reports of a break and enter.

Investigators allege eight suspects broke into an electrical station in the area the previous two days and around $300,000 worth of industrial copper cable was taken.

Police say the group used four different vehicles over the two days to steal the cable.

Police are looking for eight suspects wanted for theft over $5,000. Photos of the group and the suspect vehicles have been released.

Anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam and security footage of the area, are being asked to contact police.