Police looking for man after TTC bus driver threatened with racial slurs in North York

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a TTC bus driver while using racial slurs more than a month ago.

Investigators allege a man was disturbing passengers on a TTC bus that was in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on Dec. 16, 2023.

Police say the man turned his attention toward the bus driver and threatened them while using racial slurs. The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The suspect is described as a male, five feet seven inches tall with a birthmark below his left eye. He was last seen wearing a white toque, black jacket and black pants.

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.