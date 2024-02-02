Police looking for man after TTC bus driver threatened with racial slurs in North York

Hate-motivated threatening investigation
Toronto police are looking for a man accused of threatening a TTC bus driver with racial slurs. Photo: Toronto Police Service handout

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 2, 2024 7:28 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 7:31 am.

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a TTC bus driver while using racial slurs more than a month ago.

Investigators allege a man was disturbing passengers on a TTC bus that was in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on Dec. 16, 2023.

Police say the man turned his attention toward the bus driver and threatened them while using racial slurs. The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

The suspect is described as a male, five feet seven inches tall with a birthmark below his left eye. He was last seen wearing a white toque, black jacket and black pants.

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police.

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

3h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.  Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec's Fred la Marmotte all...

updated

10m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

3h ago

