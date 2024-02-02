UN climate chief’s blunt message: Fewer loopholes, way more cash to really halt climate change

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press

Posted February 2, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 8:42 am.

To keep Earth from overheating too much, the nations of the world need to put fewer loopholes in climate agreements and far more money — trillions of dollars a year — into financial help for poor nations, the United Nations climate chief said Friday.

In an unusual and blunt lecture at a university in Baku, Azerbaijan, the host city of upcoming international climate negotiations later this year, United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell called gains made in the past not nearly enough. Without the proper amount of cash, he said those could “quickly fizzle away into more empty promises.”

Much of it comes down to money: $2.4 trillion a year, Stiell said. That’s how much a United Nations High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance estimated that developing nations — not including China — need to invest in renewable energy instead of dirtier fossil fuels, as well as to adapt to and recover from climate change harms such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves.

Richer nations have promised less than 5% of that amount in climate financial help to poor nations — and they often haven’t even delivered that much.

“It’s already blazingly obvious that finance is the make-or-break factor in the world’s climate fight,” Stiell said. “We need torrents — not trickles — of climate finance.”

United Nations climate officials emphasized the next two years are crucial for curbing climate change, with 2024 negotiations in Baku followed by a critical meeting in Brazil in 2025, when countries are required to come up with new and stronger pledges to cut emissions of all heat-trapping gases. To do that, officials said money is the great enabler of action.

“The time has passed for business-as-usual in all aspects of the world’s climate fight,” Stiell said.

After briefly praising last year’s climate agreement that said fossil fuels cause warming and the world needs to “transition away” from use of them in many instances, Stiell offered a rare but subtle rebuke.

“Hiding behind loopholes in decision texts or dodging hard work ahead through selective interpretation would be entirely self-defeating for any government as climate impacts hammer every country’s economy and population,” Stiell said. Stiell’s office declined to detail which loopholes he was talking about.

Activists, scientists and small island nations that are most vulnerable to warming’s worst effects criticized last year’s deal specifically for what they called loopholes. Samoa’s lead delegate Anne Rasmussen blasted the deal as business as usual, saying it could take the world backward, not forward. Stiell, a native of the vulnerable island nation of Grenada, leapt to his feet to applaud the Samoan’s complaint — much to the chagrin of the president of the negotiations, an oil executive from host United Arab Emirates.

“The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the United States and other fossil fuel-producing countries to keep going on their expansion of fossil fuels,” Center for Biological Diversity energy justice director Jean Su said in December. Su cited a “pretty deadly, fatal flaw” in the text for allowing “transitional fuels” — a code word for carbon-emitting natural gas — to continue.

Joanna Depledge, a climate negotiations historian at Cambridge University in England, said the idea that the weak language in the Dubai agreement is “somehow seen as a triumph” shows the world is in trouble.

“It will take an Olympian effort over the next two years to put us on track to where we need to be in 2030 and 2050,” Stiell said.

Climate negotiators, he said, should adopt the Olympic motto of “faster, higher, stronger.”

___

Read more of AP’s climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on X at @borenbears

______

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

3h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.  Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec's Fred la Marmotte all...

updated

8m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

3h ago

Top Stories

Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home; homicide investigation underway

Police in York region are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill. Investigators say they were called to the home on MacKay Drive in the area of Yonge Street...

3h ago

Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring
Groundhog Day: Canada's famous furry forecasters predict early spring

Furry forecasters across three provinces are in agreement, predicting an early spring on Groundhog Day.  Ontario's Wiarton Willie, Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam and Quebec's Fred la Marmotte all...

updated

8m ago

Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto
Raccoon causes power outage for thousands in downtown Toronto

The power is back on after an outage affected about 7,000 Toronto Hydro customers in the downtown core on Thursday evening. Hydro One says the blackout was the result of a raccoon making contact with...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto
Weekend need-to-know: NHL All-Star weekend takes over Toronto

The streets of Toronto will be crawling with NHLers this weekend as All-Star festivities take over the city. There will be events happening at several different spots offering chances for fans to check...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.

13h ago

1:55
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings
Staples layoffs coincide with ServiceOntario kiosk openings

Staples Canada is laying off some head office staff. As Richard Southern explains, the move comes as several Staples ServiceOntario kiosks open and questions swirl around the $1.75 million in store retrofits paid for by the province.

15h ago

1:44
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility
Feds delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility

The federal government is pushing back the expansion of assisted dying for those who suffer from mental illness for several years. Cormac Mac Sweeney with the reasons for the delay and the accusations that constitutional rights are being violated.

16h ago

1:59
SickKids Hospital naming a nursing station after Walter Gretzky
SickKids Hospital naming a nursing station after Walter Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky was at SickKids Hospital Thursday to speak about a $1 million donation by the Bitove family, and the hospital naming a nursing station after his father. Lindsay Dunn has more.

21h ago

More Videos