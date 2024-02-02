NHL won’t consider punishment for 2018 WJC players until after legal proceedings

Gary Bettman
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will not consider any punishment against five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team expected to be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape until the conclusion of judicial proceedings. Bettman speaks during a news conference in Toronto on Friday Feb. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 4:21 pm.

Editor’s Note: The following story deals with sexual assault and may be distressing for some readers.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will not consider any punishment against five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team expected to be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape until the conclusion of judicial proceedings.

A court document shows Dillon Dubé of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, and former NHL player Alex Formenton are each charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., in June 2018.

The case is set to be before a court on Monday.

“At this stage, the most responsible and prudent thing for us to do is await the conclusion of the judicial proceedings, at which point we will respond as appropriate at the time,” Bettman said.

Speaking ahead of the NHL all-star skills competition, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly added the league will not release the finding of its own investigation while charges are pending.

The court document shows McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.” It says the charges relate to an alleged sexual assault on a person identified only as E.M. on June 19, 2018.

All five players have been given indefinite leaves of absence from their teams.

Attorneys for all five players have said their clients are innocent. London Police have scheduled a Monday news conference to provide an update on the case.

With files from The Associated Press

