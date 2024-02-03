2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
Posted February 3, 2024 8:10 pm.
Last Updated February 3, 2024 9:20 pm.
Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening.
Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a single vehicle went into a tree in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area.
Fire, police and medics arrived on scene and the driver and a pedestrian, both males in their 20’s, were transported to hospital via emergency run with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A third person was assessed at scene for minor injuries and refused transport.
Bellamy Road is closed between Nelson Street and Amarillo Drive.