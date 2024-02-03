Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million

FILE - Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas. Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with Rogan, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 10:55 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 11:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company’s corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” had been a Spotify exclusive since 2020.

Wall Street Journal, which first reported the new deal on Friday, estimated that the new contract was worth as much as $250 million over its multiyear term. It cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. The pact involves an upfront minimum guarantee, in addition to a revenue sharing agreement based on ad sales, the newspaper reported.

Spotify couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

Over the years, Rogan has developed a huge audience who listen to his long, wide-ranging interviews with a variety of guests, including comedians, athletes, scientists and conspiracy theorists.

“There’s no script of what we’re going to talk about, and it all just sort of happens in real time,” said Rogan on Spotify’s blog post. “It’s just an actual organic conversation with people enjoying themselves, which is something we all can relate to, and something we all love to do. These conversations have changed the way I think about life immeasurably and continue to do so.”

The show is consistently Spotify’s most popular podcast but also a frequent cause of controversy for the company. Most notably, Spotify came under huge pressure in 2022 to drop Rogan over his anti-coronavirus vaccine comments and use of racial slurs, with some musicians, including Neil Young, pulling their music from the platform in protest.

In February 2022, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek denounced the host’s racist language but said, “I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Spotify’s shares closed up $3.51, or nearly 2% to $222.47 per share on Friday.

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

3h ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

3h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

15h ago

