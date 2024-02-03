For the first time, an Irish nationalist is set to lead Northern Ireland’s government

View at Parliament buildings Stormont in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill is set to become the first nationalist first minister following a two-year political collapse. Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will gather at Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Saturday for a sitting where ministers will be appointed to a powersharing executive, bringing an end to the impasse.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 8:43 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill is poised to make history Saturday by becoming the first Irish nationalist leader of Northern Ireland as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists.

O’Neill is expected to be nominated as first minister in the government that under the terms of the 1998 Good Friday peace accord shares power between Northern Ireland’s two main communities — British unionists who want to stay in the U.K., and Irish nationalists who seek to unite with Ireland. Northern Ireland was established as a unionist, Protestant-majority part of the U.K. in 1921, following independence for the Republic of Ireland.

One side can’t govern without agreement from the other. Government business ground to a halt over the past two years after the Democratic Unionist Party walked out to protest trade issues related to Brexit.

O’Neill will share power with a deputy first minister from the DUP who has not yet been named. The two will be equals, but O’Neill, whose party captured more seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly in the 2022 elections, will hold the more prestigious title.

“This is a historic day,” O’Neill said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “As a first minister for all, I am determined to lead positive change for everyone, and to work together with others to progress our society in a spirit of respect, co-operation, and equality.”

O’Neill, 47, was elected to the Stormont Assembly in 2007 and comes from a family of Irish republicans. Her party, Sinn Fein, was affiliated with the militant Irish Republican Army during the Troubles, a period of about 30 years of violent conflict over the future of Northern Ireland which ended with the Good Friday Agreement.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, who helped broker the historic peace agreement, was in the gallery at the assembly to see O’Neill’s nomination.

The return to government came exactly two years after a DUP boycott over a dispute about trade restrictions for goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain. Northern Ireland’s 1.9 million people were left without a functioning administration as the cost of living soared and public services were strained.

An open border between the north and the republic was a key pillar of the peace process that ended the Troubles, so checks were imposed instead between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

An agreement a year ago between the U.K. and the EU, known as the Windsor Framework, eased customs checks and other hurdles but didn’t go far enough for the DUP, which continued its boycott.

The U.K. government this week agreed to new changes that would eliminate routine checks and paperwork for most goods entering Northern Ireland, although some checks will remain for illegal goods or disease prevention.

The new changes included legislation “affirming Northern Ireland’s constitutional status” as part of the U.K. and gives local politicians “democratic oversight” of any future EU laws that might apply to Northern Ireland.

The U.K. government also agreed to give Northern Ireland more than 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) for its battered public services once the Belfast government is back up and running.

“I believe that my party has delivered what many said we couldn’t,” DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said outside the assembly chamber in Stormont. “We have brought about change that many said was not possible, and I believe that today is a good day for Northern Ireland, a day when once again our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market is respected and protected in our law and restored for all our people to enjoy the benefits of our membership of the union.”

Brian Melley, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

55m ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

11m ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

12h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

55m ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

11m ago

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

12h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

15h ago

3:06
How to navigate the small claims court process
How to navigate the small claims court process

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on actions consumers can take if the person you hired has not kept up their end of the bargain. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.
More Videos