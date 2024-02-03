Funeral held for 7 of the 8 victims in Joliet-area shootings

Pallbearers wheel coffins outside Victory City Church in Joliet, Ill. after the funeral for Christine and William Esters, Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Romeo Nance killed all seven of his relatives and another victim, which police believe to be random, on Jan. 21 before killing himself in Texas, according to Joliet police. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 4:56 pm.

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The funeral for seven of the eight victims killed in Joliet-area shootings last month was held Saturday.

The funeral for Christine and William Esters and Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance was held at Victory City Church in Joliet.

The seven were all related to shooter Romeo Nance, 23, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the next day in Texas when confronted by police. An eighth victim was believed to have been shot randomly.

Investigators said they believe Nance first shot seven people at two relatives’ homes in Joliet, then fired randomly at two men — one outside an apartment building and another on a residential street. One of the men survived.

Authorities previously identified a man killed outside the apartment building as Toyosi Bakare, a 28-year-old man originally from Nigeria who had been living in the U.S. for about three years.

Nance fatally shot himself after U.S. Marshals found him near Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio and more than 1,000 miles (1,690 kilometers) from Joliet, authorities said. He had no known ties to Texas.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

3h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

8h ago

Woman in custody after display of violent behaviour at Toronto Reference Library: police
Woman in custody after display of violent behaviour at Toronto Reference Library: police

A woman is in custody after police say she displayed violent behaviour at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street near Yorkville Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police received reports at approximately...

1h ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

3h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

8h ago

Woman in custody after display of violent behaviour at Toronto Reference Library: police
Woman in custody after display of violent behaviour at Toronto Reference Library: police

A woman is in custody after police say she displayed violent behaviour at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street near Yorkville Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police received reports at approximately...

1h ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

23h ago

3:06
How to navigate the small claims court process
How to navigate the small claims court process

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on actions consumers can take if the person you hired has not kept up their end of the bargain. Pat Taney reports.
2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest

The jury made dozens of recommendations as the Sammy Yatim inquest closed. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the lengthy list and what it could mean for policing in Toronto.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos