Los Angeles Opera to present Puccini’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ reimagined on film soundstage

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 5:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Opera opens its 2024-25 season Sept. 21 with Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” reimagined in a film studio and said Saturday it will present the company premiere of Osvaldo Golijov’s “Ainadamar” while reducing its offerings from six main-stage productions to five.

Mario Gras’s “Butterfly” staging, first seen at Madrid’s Teatro Real in 2017, stars Karah Son as Cio-Cio-San and Jonathan Tetelma as Pinkerton in their company debuts. James Conlon conducts in the start of his 19th season as music director.

“Because it’s set on this vintage Hollywood soundstage, the director, Martin Gas, he contextualizes the ersatz vision of Japan because he puts a frame around it,” LA Opera CEO Christopher Koelsch said. “Because of the Hollywood connection, even though it was not conceived for us, it feels particularly apt for this city.”

Revenue has recovered from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, with three main-stage productions thus far this season generating $5.2 million. The six main-stage productions in 2022-23 brought in $9.4 million; the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season resulted in just under $7 million from four stagings.

“What I’m trying to do is build resiliency and strength for the organization in the long term,” Koelsch said.

“Ainadamar (Fountain of Tears)” opens on April 26, 2025, starring Ana María Martínez and Daniela Mack in a Deborah Colker staging that first appeared at the Scottish Opera in 2022, was at the Detroit Opera and Welsh National Opera last year and is scheduled for the Metropolitan Opera this fall.

“That’ll be our ninth main-stage opera in Spanish in the company’s 38-year history,” Koelsch said.

Ian Judge’s 2005 staging of Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” will be revived starting Nov. 2 with Duke Kim and Amina Edris in their debuts.

Michael Cavanagh’s production of Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” first seen at the San Francisco Opera in 2021, opens March 8, 2025, with Conlon leading a cast that includes Erica Petrocelli and Rihab Chaieb.

Tomer Zvulun’s staging of Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” which premiered at the 2019 Houston Grand Opera, opens May 31, 2025, with Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola in her company debut and René Barbera.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

4h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

10h ago

One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area
One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in the Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent area on Saturday. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area just after 4:00...

24m ago

1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record
1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of sneakers that superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at auction, setting a new record for game-worn...

5m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

4h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

10h ago

One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area
One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in the Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent area on Saturday. Police responded to reports of a collision in the area just after 4:00...

24m ago

1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record
1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of sneakers that superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at auction, setting a new record for game-worn...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".
3:06
How to navigate the small claims court process
How to navigate the small claims court process

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on actions consumers can take if the person you hired has not kept up their end of the bargain. Pat Taney reports.
2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest

The jury made dozens of recommendations as the Sammy Yatim inquest closed. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the lengthy list and what it could mean for policing in Toronto.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos