Maldives government asks India why its coast guard boarded 3 fishing boats

By Mohamed Sharuhan, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 3:57 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 4:12 am.

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives government says it has asked for clarification of why Indian coast guard personnel boarded three Maldivian fishing vessels operating within its economic zone earlier this week without consultation.

The Maldives defense ministry said in a statement Friday night that its military was informed on Wednesday that personnel from a foreign military had boarded a Maldives fishing vessel, and on reaching the location it was found that they were from the Indian coast guard.

The Maldives military also found that Indian coast guard personnel had boarded two more boats, the statement said without explaining what they did on the boats .

“On Feb. 1, 2024 , the foreign ministry of the Maldives has asked (India) officially for the details of the operation that was carried out while Maldivians were fishing in the Maldivian exclusive economic zone, without any coordination with the relevant authorities and against all international laws,” the statement said in the native Dhivehi language.

This is the latest in a series of conflicts that has led to a setback in relations between the two nations since a pro-China leader was elected in the Maldives last November.

Both India and China have been vying for influence in the Maldives, which is located strategically along a key sea route, in their competition to control the Indian Ocean.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was part of an “India Out” campaign as an opposition politician, demanding the removal of Indian military personnel stationed in some islands.

Muizzu campaigned for the presidency on the same promise and made an official request to India soon after his election.

The dispute worsened when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted pictures on social media of himself strolling and snorkelling on the beaches of Lakshadweep, an Indian archipelago that looks nearly identical to the Maldives islands.

The Indian government believes that its chain of islands has untapped potential for tourism, and some in the Maldives thought that Modi’s posts were a way of luring tourists away from the famous white sand beaches and luxury island resorts of the Maldives.

Three Maldivian deputy ministers posted derogatory posts against Modi which inflamed many Indians, leading to a social media campaign to boycott Maldives. The largest number of tourists visiting the Maldives come from India, making up 11% of the total last year.

The posts were taken down, the deputy ministers were suspended and the Maldives government stressed that the views expressed did not reflect government policy.

Muizzu’s China visit also coincided with the dispute, and he came back announcing plans to rid his nation of dependence on India for health and education and import of staples. He also cautioned that the Maldives’ smaller size did not give any country the license to bully it, an apparent indirect reference to India.

The Maldives foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday that officials from both counties have met in New Delhi and agreed that India would begin withdrawing troops from the Maldives on March 10 and complete the process by withdrawing from all three aviation platforms by May 10.

It is said there are at least 75 Indian military personnel in the Maldives and their known activities include transporting patients from remote islands and rescuing people at sea.

Mohamed Sharuhan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

7h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

9h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

7h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

9h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

8h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

11h ago

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.
2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.
More Videos