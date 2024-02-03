Panama’s Ricardo Martinelli vows to run for presidency despite recent money-laundering conviction

Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli waves to supporters during a campaign rally, in Panama City, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Panama’s Supreme Court on Friday denied an appeal from Martinelli, convicted of money laundering in the case of a media company he purchased, likely ending his re-election bid. (AP Photo/Agustin Herrera)

By Alma Solis And Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 8:58 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 9:12 pm.

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — A former president convicted of money laundering defiantly proclaimed his intention Saturday to run in Panama’s upcoming presidential election despite facing a possible ban on seeking office.

Ricardo Martinelli was officially presented as the candidate of the Realizing Goals Party at a rally in Panama City where his supporters waved blue and white flags and chanted that they will stand with him in his struggle with Panamanian officials.

In a speech, the former president and businessman said he was not guilty of any crimes and accused authorities of persecuting him as the country gets ready to hold elections May 5.

“The only crime I have committed is to defend the people of Panama, to defend our country from those who want to steal hope,” Martinelli said.

Martinelli, a conservative known for investing heavily in infrastructure projects, was Panama’s president in 2009-2014.

In July, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering. Prosecutors accused him of using undeclared funds from companies that had contracts with Panama’s government to buy a media company that owns several newspapers in the country.

Martinelli, who owns a large supermarket chain, says he bought the media company with his own funds. He has been free while appealing the conviction, though it was upheld by Panama’s Supreme Court on Friday.

Panama’s constitution bans anyone with a conviction carrying a prison sentence of five or more years from running for office. The nation’s electoral tribunal will now have to rule whether Martinelli is eligible to participate in the election, where he is one of the most popular candidates.

In a recent poll by EcoAnalitic, about a third of those surveyed said they would vote for Martinelli, giving him a nine-point lead over his closest rival, Martin Torrijos.

Martinelli has been involved in several corruption cases since he left office in 2014. Last year, the U.S. government barred him and his immediate family from entering the country, alleging he had been involved in “significant” corruption.

Alma Solis And Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

2h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

15m ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

8h ago

Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road...

54m ago

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

2h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

15m ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

8h ago

Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:18
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Sidney Crosby about the NHL allowed players to compete in the NHL again and Auston Matthews about the NHL All-Star Skills competition. 
1:53
Reconciliation through music collaboration
Reconciliation through music collaboration

Indigenous artists from coast to coast have come together with Toronto based musical group Sultans of String, to create an album and live show. Videographer Audra Brown with how the collaboration aims to put people on the path to reconciliation.

2:01
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

A homicide investigation is underway after a wellness check at a home in Richmond Hill leads to police finding three people dead. Shauna Hunt has the latest details on the investigation.

2:47
Should Canadians be concerned about measles rates in Europe and the U.S.?
Should Canadians be concerned about measles rates in Europe and the U.S.?

The WHO and CDC have issued warnings about a huge jump in measles cases in Europe and the U.S. Should Canadians be concerned? Dilshad Burman has more.
More Videos