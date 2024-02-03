Papua separatist rebels appeal to New Zealand pilot’s captor to let him go after a year

By Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 2:17 am.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 2:26 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist rebels asked for the immediate release Saturday of the New Zealand pilot who’s been held hostage for almost a year in Indonesia’s restive Papua region.

Egianus Kogoya, a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement, took Philip Mark Mehrtens, a pilot from Christchurch who was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, on Feb. 7 2023.

In a statement, Sebby Sambom, spokesperson of the West Papua Liberation Army — the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement — said they have asked Kogoya to release Mehrtens on a humanitarian basis.

“Using the pilot as a guarantee for an independent Papua at a fixed price is absolutely impossible to happen,” Sambom said.

Kogoya and his troops stormed a single-engine plane shortly after it landed on a small runway in Paro, a mountainous village of Nduga regency. Planning to use the pilot to negotiate, Kogoya has previously said they won’t release Mehrtens unless Indonesia frees Papua as sovereign country.

Sambom said there was no precedent for such an exchange, urging Kogoya to retract his previous statements and let the pilot go.

“There is no history in this world that any country has ever been independence in exchange with a hostage,” he said.

Sambom did not say when Mehrtens’ release would take place, but said they would work with a neutral and independent international party as a facilitator and mediator.

In a statement Friday, Sambom said the West Papua Liberation Army headquarters agreed to release Mehrtens despite what they called a lack of effort by New Zealand and Indonesia. He said the initial high-level meeting in April with a delegation from New Zealand in Papua New Guinea ended without follow up.

That same month, armed separatists attacked Indonesian army troops who were deployed to rescue Mehrtens.

In May, the group sent a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Sambom said they received a response that Widodo would negotiate with the rebels, but there has been no further communication.

“We plan to proceed with the release based on humanity,” Sambom said.

“We believed that most Australians and New Zealanders support Papua’s independence,” he added. “We don’t want to be blamed by international community if the pilot dies while he is being held hostage by our fighters.”

Faizal Ramadhani, who heads the joint security peace force in Papua, said authorities will continue to prioritize a peaceful approach for Mehrtens’ release.

“We hope they can realize it soon, so that the innocent pilot can return to his country and to his family in good health,” Ramadhani said.

In 1996, the Free Papua Movement abducted 26 members of a World Wildlife Fund research mission in Mapenduma. Two Indonesians in that group were killed by their abductors, but the remaining hostages were freed within five months.

Conflict in Papua — Indonesia’s easternmost region and a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia — has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.

Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

6h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

7h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

6h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years
'Left high and dry:' Former ServiceOntario owner shocked over closure after 23 years

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples...

6h ago

4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York
4 teens facing almost 60 charges after shots fired in North York

Four teens are facing a combined 56 gun-related and drug charges following a shooting incident in North York. Police say just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday they were in the area of Jane Street and Grandravine...

7h ago

Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park
Police investigate discovery of a body in Scarborough park

Police are investigating the discovery of a body at a Scarborough park. First responders were called to Eglinton Ravine Park in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 4:30 p.m....

6h ago

Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that
Feel cheated by a service you hired? There’s a court for that

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on ways to prevent consumers from falling prey to unscrupulous contractors. But we’re also diving into the routes you...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

9h ago

2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
1:38
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day
Inside the chaos of the NHL All-Star Media Day

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with the sights and sounds of NHL All-Star Media Day in Toronto.
2:40
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto
From the 'Great One' to 'Captain Clutch', hockey stars take over Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Wayne Gretzky and Marie-Philp Poulin ahead of the NHL Rogers All-Star Game in Toronto.
More Videos