Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police

A person was shot in North York on Saturday night and police say the suspect fled in a vehicle speeding off.

Toronto police responded to a call for reports of gunshots in the area of Three Valley Drive and Groveland Crescent just before 10:00 p.m.

A victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital via trauma run.

The suspect vehicle is a dark coloured four-door sedan, and the suspect is a male in his 20’s, 6’0, with a thin build wearing jeans and possibly a jean jacket.

Police remain on scene investigating.