Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 3, 2024 10:16 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 10:31 pm.

A person was shot in North York on Saturday night and police say the suspect fled in a vehicle speeding off.

Toronto police responded to a call for reports of gunshots in the area of Three Valley Drive and Groveland Crescent just before 10:00 p.m.

A victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital via trauma run.

The suspect vehicle is a dark coloured four-door sedan, and the suspect is a male in his 20’s, 6’0, with a thin build wearing jeans and possibly a jean jacket.

Police remain on scene investigating.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

4h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

1h ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

9h ago

Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

4h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

1h ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

9h ago

Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough
Cyclist succumbs to injuries after being struck by car in Scarborough

A woman has succumbed to her injuries after a collision involving a bicycle and a car in Scarborough. Toronto police say officers were called to the intersection of McNicoll Avenue and Brimley Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.

12h ago

1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:18
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Sidney Crosby about the NHL allowed players to compete in the NHL again and Auston Matthews about the NHL All-Star Skills competition. 
1:53
Reconciliation through music collaboration
Reconciliation through music collaboration

Indigenous artists from coast to coast have come together with Toronto based musical group Sultans of String, to create an album and live show. Videographer Audra Brown with how the collaboration aims to put people on the path to reconciliation.

2:01
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

A homicide investigation is underway after a wellness check at a home in Richmond Hill leads to police finding three people dead. Shauna Hunt has the latest details on the investigation.

More Videos