Pope reaffirms Christians’ special relationship with Jews amid rising antisemitism, Gaza war

FILE - Pope Francis presides over a mass for the religious orders in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Pope Francis on Saturday reaffirmed Christians special relationship with Jews amid rising antisemitism since the outbreak of the Gaza war in a letter to the Jews of Israel that he said was prompted by messages from Jewish organizations around the world. In the letter that served as a belated fence-mending after Francis was criticized for his initial response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Francis said the Holy Land has been “cast into a spiral of unprecedented violence." (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 3, 2024 2:38 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 2:42 pm.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday reaffirmed Christians’ special relationship with Jews amid rising antisemitism since the outbreak of the Gaza war in a letter to the Jews of Israel that he said was prompted by messages from Jewish organizations around the world.

The letter served as a belated fence-mending after Francis was criticized for his initial response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Francis said the Holy Land has been “cast into a spiral of unprecedented violence,” part of what the pope referred to as “a sort of ‘piecemeal world war,’ with serious consequences on the lives of many populations.’’

“My heart is torn at the sight of what is happening in the Holy Land, by the power of so much division and so much hatred,’’ the pontiff wrote. “The whole world looks on at what is happening in that land with apprehension and pain.”

In November, the pope set off a firestorm by using the word “terrorism” during separate, closed meetings with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinians living through the war.

Without elaborating, Francis said in the letter to Israeli Jews that he was moved by communication from friends and Jewish organizations around the world to “assure you of my closeness and affection. I embrace each of you and especially those who are consumed by anguish, pain, fear and even anger.”

He said that Catholics “are very concerned about the terrible increase in attacks against Jews around the world we had hoped that ‘never again’ would be a refrain heard by the new generations, yet now we see that the path ahead requires ever closer collaboration to eradicate these phenomena.’’

“My heart is close to you, to the Holy Land, to all the peoples who inhabit it, Israelis and Palestinians, and I pray that the desire for peace may prevail in all,’’ he said.

The reconciliation between Jews and Catholics provides “a horizon” to imagine a future “where light replaces darkness, in which friendship replaces hatred, in which cooperation replaces war.”

“Together, Jews and Catholics, we must commit ourselves to this path of friendship, solidarity and cooperation in seeking ways to repair a destroyed world, working together in every part of the world, and especially in the Holy Land, to recover the ability to see in the face of every person the image of God, in which we were created,’’ Francis wrote.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

6h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

1h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

7h ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

6h ago

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Willowdale Avenue and Finch Avenue East at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out
Former ServiceOntario owner speaks out

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

21h ago

3:06
How to navigate the small claims court process
How to navigate the small claims court process

In response to a sharp rise in home renovation scams, CityNews has been reporting on actions consumers can take if the person you hired has not kept up their end of the bargain. Pat Taney reports.
2:09
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home
3 found dead inside Richmond Hill home

York Regional Police officers say three people have been found dead in a MacKay Drive home. Nick Westoll reports.
2:25
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest
Jury makes 63 recommendations in Sammy Yatim inquest

The jury made dozens of recommendations as the Sammy Yatim inquest closed. Melissa Nakhavoly breaks down the lengthy list and what it could mean for policing in Toronto.
2:30
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school
Parents demand answers after child with autism goes missing from school

After a child with autism managed to leave his school during a snowstorm earlier this month, the parents of the child and the Ontario Autism Coalition want to know why this happened. Shauna Hunt has the details.
More Videos