One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area
Posted February 3, 2024 5:42 pm.
Last Updated February 3, 2024 6:08 pm.
One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in the Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent area on Saturday.
Police responded to reports of a collision in the area just after 4:00 p.m. and paramedics transported one person in minor condition.
Chaplin Crescent is closed in both directions at Avenue Road and police advise to use alternate routes.