One taken to hospital in two-vehicle collision near Avenue and Chaplin area

A file photo of a Toronto Police Service cruiser.
By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 3, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2024 6:08 pm.

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in the Avenue Road and Chaplin Crescent area on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a collision in the area just after 4:00 p.m. and paramedics transported one person in minor condition.

Chaplin Crescent is closed in both directions at Avenue Road and police advise to use alternate routes.

Top Stories

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

5h ago

1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

OPP officers say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby near Thickson Road South at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

10h ago

1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record
1 icon, 6 shoes, $8 million: An auction of Michael Jordan's championship sneakers sets a record

NEW YORK (AP) — A collection of sneakers that superstar Michael Jordan wore as he and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA championships has fetched $8 million at auction, setting a new record for game-worn...

6m ago

Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in
Day-long pothole repair blitz underway in Toronto as above-average temperatures settle in

City of Toronto crews will be out in force between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday in an effort to address many pothole complaints.

9h ago

