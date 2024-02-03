1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a driver has died and a second has been injured after an early-morning crash in Whitby on Saturday.

According to a post on the OPP’s Greater Toronto Area X account, the three-vehicle collision happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the area of Thickson Road at around 12:30 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear as of Saturday morning.

The post said the injured driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers diverted westbound traffic off the highway and the westbound on-ramp was shut down for several hours.

In an update posted on the account just after 7 a.m., it was announced the collision scene and the associated road closures were cleared.

