1 dead, 1 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Whitby: Ontario Provincial Police
Posted February 3, 2024 7:49 am.
Last Updated February 3, 2024 8:25 am.
Ontario Provincial Police officers say a driver has died and a second has been injured after an early-morning crash in Whitby on Saturday.
According to a post on the OPP’s Greater Toronto Area X account, the three-vehicle collision happened on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in the area of Thickson Road at around 12:30 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear as of Saturday morning.
The post said the injured driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Officers diverted westbound traffic off the highway and the westbound on-ramp was shut down for several hours.
In an update posted on the account just after 7 a.m., it was announced the collision scene and the associated road closures were cleared.
Fatal collision: One driver is dead after a 3 vehicle crash on WB #Hwy401/Thickson Rd, 12:30am. One other driver in hospital with minor injuries. #TorontoOPP investigating, any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at 905-668-3388. The wb closure of 401 is expected until 7am.^ks
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 3, 2024
CLEARED: COLLISION: #Hwy401 westbound at Thickson RD in #Whitby: all lanes and ramps have REOPENED. ^nk @OPP_HSD
— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 3, 2024