Woman in custody after display of violent behaviour at Toronto Reference Library: police
Posted February 3, 2024 3:43 pm.
Last Updated February 3, 2024 3:44 pm.
A woman is in custody after police say she displayed violent behaviour at the Toronto Reference Library on Yonge Street near Yorkville Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Police received reports at approximately 3:11 p.m. of a female with a gardening tool in library, screaming and banging windows with the tool.
After arriving on scene, police located the woman and she was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported from the incident.