2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 4, 2024 5:23 pm.

A portion of Steeles Avenue West in North York is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a collision just after 4:00 p.m. in the Hidden Trail and Steeles Avenue West area of North York.

One vehicle went into a pole after a driver reportedly ran a red light and collided with a car turning left in the intersection.  

One woman was taken to the hospital.

Eastbound Steeles Avenue West is closed at Hidden Trail and police advise to use alternate routes.

