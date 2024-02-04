2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki pops his head out from behind the curtain for entering to speak after the match schedule was revealed for soccer's FIFA World Cup 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 4:09 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 5:26 pm.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday at a Miami television studio, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Semifinals will be played on July 14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the following day at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Quarterfinals will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 9, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the following day, and at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 11. The third-place game will be at Hard Rock on July 18.

The U.S. team will train in suburban Atlanta ahead of the tournament and at SoFi on June 12, the Americans play seven days later at Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi on June 25.

Seventy-eight of 104 matches of the first World Cup spread over three nations will be played in the United States.

AT&T, which had hopes to present the final, will host a tournament-high nine matches. There will be eight each at MetLife, SoFi and Mercedes Benz; seven apiece at Hard Rock, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and NRG Stadium in Houston; and six apiece at Lumen, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

FIFA officials did not publicly explain their site-decision process.

Philadelphia’s final match will be a round-of-16 meeting on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park hosts baseball’s All-Star Game, likely on July 14.

Santa Clara is the only U.S. site that will not host a game after the round of 32.

FIFA expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations and increased matches from 64 to 104. The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with all games from the quarterfinals on being played in the U.S. FIFA announced the 16 sites in 2022.

Mexico will play its second match at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on June 18 and return to Azteca on June 24. Mexico City will host five matches, with four each in Monterrey and Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron.

Canada will play its opening first-round match in Toronto on June 12, then its following two games in B.C. Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 18 and 24. Each Canada venue will host 13 games.

A nation will need to play eight matches to win the title, up from seven since 1982.

All 11 of the U.S. stadiums are home to NFL teams. Hard Rock will host this year’s Copa América final on July 14, while MetLife was the site of the 2016 Copa América final.

Both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals were at Azteca.

When the U.S. hosted the 24-nation, 52-game tournament in 1994, the final was at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the opener at Chicago’s Soldier Field and the semifinals at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford and the Rose Bowl.

With the additional teams, the length of the tournament will grow from 29 days in the shortened 2022 schedule in Qatar and 32 days for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Only one match will involve a team that has not had at least three off days. FIFA divided the group stage into East, Central and West regions and intended to make travel shorter for group winners.

The stadiums in Arlington, Atlanta and Houston have retractable roofs that are expected to be closed because of summer heat, and Inglewood and Vancouver have fixed roofs.

Artificial turf will be replaced by grass in Arlington, Atlanta, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Houston, Inglewood and Vancouver.

Several of the venues are expected to widen their surfaces to accommodate a 75-by-115 yard (68-by-105 meter) playing field, including AT&T and MetLife.

FIFA did not announce kickoff times. The 1994 championship started at 12:30 p.m. PDT (3:30 p.m. EDT and 9:30 p.m. in Central Europe) but the start has been moved up in recent years as Asia’s television market become more significant to FIFA. The 2022 final in Qatar started at 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. EDT, 4 p.m. in Central Europe and 10 p.m. in Beijing).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

Canada will play its opening 2026 World Cup group match in Toronto on June 12, while the men’s other two games will take place in Vancouver on June 18 and June 24. The announcement by FIFA was made on...

1h ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

39m ago

2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York
2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York

A portion of Steeles Avenue West in North York is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a collision just after 4:00 p.m. in the Hidden Trail and...

5m ago

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

Canada will play its opening 2026 World Cup group match in Toronto on June 12, while the men’s other two games will take place in Vancouver on June 18 and June 24. The announcement by FIFA was made on...

1h ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

39m ago

2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York
2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York

A portion of Steeles Avenue West in North York is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a collision just after 4:00 p.m. in the Hidden Trail and...

5m ago

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
2:22
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics

Hockey fans react to the announcement that the NHL is allowed their players to participate in the Olympics for the first time in a decade.

More Videos