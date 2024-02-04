Carnival float bursts into flames in southwestern Germany, injuring 5

By The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

BERLIN (AP) — Five people were injured in southwestern Germany Sunday afternoon when a carnival float burst into flames, police said.

Around 3 p.m. local time in Kehl, a city in southwestern Germany along the border with France, part of a float participating in a local parade caught fire.

The parade was part of Fasnacht, the local name for Carnival celebrations.

To avoid the flames, participants jumped off the float. As a result, five people were injured — some seriously — either from the flames or the jump, police said.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire relatively quickly, police said. The rest of the parade was canceled.

Further information about the cause of the fire or the condition of those injured was not immediately available.

