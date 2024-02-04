Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280

Ihsan Abdul Salam (right) of Vancouver is seen in a handout photo on a trip to Sao Paulo, Brazil. Salam is out $2,280 after falling prey to an online travel scam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sam Abdul Salam **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — Ihsan Abdul Salam describes himself as a “loyal” customer of Flight Centre, booking tickets with the international travel company since 1995.

But when he went to a Vancouver branch of the firm to pick up tickets to Brazil he had booked through a consultant online, he was in for a shock — the $2,280 booking didn’t exist.

He’d been scammed by an impostor website, one of scores that the firm says it has been has been trying to stamp out since last summer. 

Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.

Salam had Googled Flight Centre to book tickets to Sao Paulo to visit his girlfriend in September. He said he clicked on the first site to pop up, then spoke to one of their “travel consultants” on the phone, who took his booking and payment.

But something seemed odd.

“It was very strange … they told me ‘don’t call anybody, we can send you the original ticket, just give us time,'” said Salam.

“I felt something was wrong.”

Salam said from previous experience, Flight Centre would send an email with a ticket as soon as he hung up the phone with a consultant, but this time, his ticket never arrived.

So he went to Flight Centre’s Kitsilano branch, where he received the bad news — the site was a scam, and he wasn’t the first victim.

“I felt bad for all the people that have been in this situation,” Salam said.

Chadd Andre, executive vice-president of Flight Centre Canada, said the firm had noticed fraudulent listings popping up online since last summer.

Toronto-based Andre said he happened to be at the Kitsilano branch to discuss educating customers about fraudulent sites when he noticed Salam walk in to seek help last year. 

Andre said hearing about customers’ experiences prompted his team to raise awareness of the fraudsters.

Flight Centre shared examples of fake websites. One is labelled “Flight Center,” not “Flight Centre,” and features a blue and white colour scheme, not the red and white used by the authentic site.

It’s not clear where the fake sites are based, and Andre said there are numerous “bad actors” involved, making it hard to eradicate them all.

He said Flight Centre and its legal team had been working with search engines, such as Google, to take down fake listings.

“But it does seem just as quickly as we flag new listings that there are new ones popping up,” said Andre.

The authentic Flight Centre website now carries a prominent warning about fakes.

Salam said he had to “swallow the pain” of paying for fake tickets, and he still went to Brazil in October and managed to have a good time.

He said he planned to visit his family in Dubai this year.

“This time I will go to the office and I will see the people there,” said Salam.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2024. 

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

10h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

7h ago

Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police
Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police

A person was shot in North York on Saturday night and police say the suspect fled in a vehicle speeding off. Toronto police responded to a call for reports of gunshots in the area of Three Valley Drive...

5h ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

15h ago

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

10h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

7h ago

Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police
Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police

A person was shot in North York on Saturday night and police say the suspect fled in a vehicle speeding off. Toronto police responded to a call for reports of gunshots in the area of Three Valley Drive...

5h ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.

18h ago

1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:18
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Sidney Crosby about the NHL allowed players to compete in the NHL again and Auston Matthews about the NHL All-Star Skills competition. 
2:01
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home
Three people found dead in Richmond Hill home

A homicide investigation is underway after a wellness check at a home in Richmond Hill leads to police finding three people dead. Shauna Hunt has the latest details on the investigation.

2:47
Should Canadians be concerned about measles rates in Europe and the U.S.?
Should Canadians be concerned about measles rates in Europe and the U.S.?

The WHO and CDC have issued warnings about a huge jump in measles cases in Europe and the U.S. Should Canadians be concerned? Dilshad Burman has more.
More Videos