Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammy gala hosted by Clive Davis

Keyshia Cole, from left, Gladys Knight, Frederic Yonnet, Stevie Wonder, and Dionne Warwick appear during the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 12:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The night began with a rare sight: tennis champion Serena Williams was flustered. “I’m a little nervous… I can’t breathe,” she said through an exasperated smile. “I’m usually really good at this.”

The overwhelming task was not opening the famed Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — though that no doubt comes with some social pressure. It was introducing its opening act, one of her favorite groups of all time: Green Day.

An enthusiasm for music fueled the night, as to be expected. But it was a concluding performance by Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder that really stole the show — for those still in the room after 1 a.m. “Music is love,” Wonder told the crowd before launching into a singalong of Warwick’s “What the World Needs Now.”

Knight first emerged to sing “The Way We Were / Try to Remember,” before being joined by Warwick for “That’s What Friends Are For,” which Wonder closed with a harmonica solo.

About an hour earlier, Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO, was honored with the 2024 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at the star-studded event and used his speech to remind those in attendance that “it always takes a village,” to move the needle in the music industry. “No one does it alone.”

Across his career, Platt has been celebrated for improving the ways in which hip-hop and R&B artists are compensated as songwriters — working with Usher, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna and Pharrell Williams to name a few. “Jon cares about songwriters of all generations,” Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr. said in his introduction to Platt. “He’s worked tirelessly.”

Davis’ gala, the incredibly popular and equally exclusive event, returned for the first time since the 2020 pandemic last year — and in 2024, attendees were just as excited as ever.

Davis, currently the chief creative officer of Sony, kicked off his pre-Grammy party in 1976 to celebrate Barry Manilow’s “Mandy,” which became Arista Records’ first Grammy record of the year nominee.

Admittance to Davis’ event is notoriously challenging to receive. This year, those A-listers who made the cut included Smokey Robinson, Meryl Streep, Babyface, Jon Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Gayle King, Ted Danson, Shania Twain, Diane Warren, Cameron Crowe, Sammy Hagar, Cher, Jack Antonoff, Gloria Esteban, Busta Rhymes, Megan Thee Stallion, Peso Pluma, Tyla, David Foster, and Mark Ronson.

When it came time to introduce Clive Davis to the stage, actor Tom Hanks did the honors. “Why are we here? Clive Davis, Clive Davis, Clive Davis,” he told the cheering crowd. “Clive Davis is the chef, in the kitchen, of the food of love of music, music, music. And he’s the host of this — the most bitchin’ party in the year.”

The event included many performances from a diverse range of talent including Maluma, The Isley Brothers’ bringing it back to 1959 with “Shout,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt tackling “I’m Just Ken,” but with country singer Lainey Wilson taking the place of actor Ryan Gosling.

Ice Spice inspired mixed reactions for her “Deli” track, Noah Kahan’s folk-y “Stick Season” blended into “Dial Drunk,” Josh Groban tackled “Into the Woods” and then “Bridge Under Troubled Water” with the War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr.

Jelly Roll took it to church with a choir for “Need A Favor” and “Save Me,” and Public Enemy continuing to “Fight the Power.”

“We concentrate on the pure celebration of music,” Davis said at the start of the night — and by the end, that was evident.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

19h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

17h ago

Top Stories

Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station
Province gives Toronto council week to commit funding for new Yonge subway extension station

Toronto council has pushed to add Cummer station back into the Yonge North Subway Extension project, arguing it'll be needed in the future.

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

19h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
2:22
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics

Hockey fans react to the announcement that the NHL is allowed their players to participate in the Olympics for the first time in a decade.

2:18
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics
Sidney Crosby on NHL players back in the Olympics

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Sidney Crosby about the NHL allowed players to compete in the NHL again and Auston Matthews about the NHL All-Star Skills competition. 
More Videos