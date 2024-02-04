List of top Grammy Award winners so far
Posted February 4, 2024 4:40 pm.
Last Updated February 4, 2024 5:26 pm.
A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
BEST RAP ALBUM
Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains”
BEST RAP SONG
“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Theron Thomas
BEST R&B ALBUM
“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“Barbie The Album,” various artists
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles
BEST MUSIC FILM
“Moonage Daydream”
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae
___
The Associated Press