List of top Grammy Award winners so far

By The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 4:40 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 5:26 pm.

A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

BEST RAP ALBUM

Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains”

BEST RAP SONG

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie The Album,” various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae

For a full list of winners, visit: https://www.grammy.com/

