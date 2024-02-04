Mahomes’ father arrested on DWI suspicion in Texas as Chiefs prepare to face 49ers in the Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches during the team's NFL football practice Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 6:37 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 6:42 pm.

TYLER, Texas (AP) — The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas on at least his third charge of driving while intoxicated, according to jail records. The legal issue comes as the younger Mahomes prepares to lead his team into the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.,54, was arrested Saturday night in Tyler and his bond was set at $10,000. He was released on Sunday, according to jail records from Smith County, Texas.

Mahomes Sr.’s arrest occurred a little more than a week before his son leads the Chiefs against San Francisco in Las Vegas as Kansas City attempts to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

The younger Mahomes likely will face questions at Super Bowl media night on Monday about whether his father’s arrest will be a distraction. That could be a storyline going into next weekend.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested on the same charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, Smith County records state.

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons (1992-2003) in Major League Baseball as a pitcher.

The right-hander was 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 career games (63 starts) for the Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. He was part of the 1999 NL playoffs with the Mets.

Last month, the quarterback’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, had three felony charges against him dismissed. He had been accused of grabbing a woman’s neck and kissing her without her consent.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

Canada will play its opening 2026 World Cup group match in Toronto on June 12, while the men’s other two games will take place in Vancouver on June 18 and June 24. The announcement by FIFA was made on...

3h ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

2h ago

2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York
2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York

A portion of Steeles Avenue West in North York is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a collision just after 4:00 p.m. in the Hidden Trail and...

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

Canada will play its opening 2026 World Cup group match in Toronto on June 12, while the men’s other two games will take place in Vancouver on June 18 and June 24. The announcement by FIFA was made on...

3h ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

2h ago

2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York
2-vehicle collision closes part of Steeles Avenue West in North York

A portion of Steeles Avenue West in North York is closed following a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon. Police responded to reports of a collision just after 4:00 p.m. in the Hidden Trail and...

1h ago

2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end
2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto's west end

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

9h ago

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
2:22
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics
Hockey Fans react to NHL players being able to compete in Olympics

Hockey fans react to the announcement that the NHL is allowed their players to participate in the Olympics for the first time in a decade.

More Videos