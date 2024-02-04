2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto’s west end

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews 680 a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Toronto police officers initially said it was reported as a two-vehicle collision, but in an update Sunday morning they said it was just a single vehicle involved.

Toronto police officers shut down Martin Grove Road between Porterfield Road and Jeffcoat Drive in order to gather evidence.

The TTC’s 46 Martin Grove buses were diverting on Westhumber Boulevard, Kipling Avenue and Racine Road as a result of the closure.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Martin Grove Rd and Porterfield Rd

6:27 am

-confirmed: single motor vehicle collision

-two occupants, both transported to hospital #GO235738

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 4, 2024