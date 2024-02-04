2 injured, 1 critically, after crash in Toronto’s west end

A Toronto police cruiser blocks off part of Martin Grove Road Sunday morning.
A Toronto police cruiser blocks off part of Martin Grove Road Sunday morning. CITYNEWS / Khaled Mansour

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 4, 2024 7:38 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 8:05 am.

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash in Toronto’s west end early Sunday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Martin Grove and Porterfield roads, north of Rexdale Boulevard, just before 6:30 a.m.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews 680 a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while a second person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Toronto police officers initially said it was reported as a two-vehicle collision, but in an update Sunday morning they said it was just a single vehicle involved.

Toronto police officers shut down Martin Grove Road between Porterfield Road and Jeffcoat Drive in order to gather evidence.

The TTC’s 46 Martin Grove buses were diverting on Westhumber Boulevard, Kipling Avenue and Racine Road as a result of the closure.

Top Stories

Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP
Team Matthews tops Team McDavid for NHL all-star crown; Matthews named MVP

Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Toronto Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including...

13h ago

2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough
2 people transported to hospital after vehicle collides with tree in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to hospital following a single-vehicle collision with a tree in Scarborough on Saturday evening. Police responded to a call just before 7:30 p.m. for reports that a...

10h ago

Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police
Person shot in North York, suspect fled in vehicle: police

A person was shot in North York on Saturday night and police say the suspect fled in a vehicle speeding off. Toronto police responded to a call for reports of gunshots in the area of Three Valley Drive...

8h ago

Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser
Toronto police looking to identify man accused of posing as SickKids charity canvasser

Toronto police officer say they began receiving complaints in November about a man in SickKids clothing who allegedly demanded cash donations.

18h ago

