Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The pedestrian holding a child was struck by a vehicle and the driver remained on scene.

The child did not sustain any injuries and the pedestrian is being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene and delays in the area are expected.