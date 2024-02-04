Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted February 4, 2024 8:04 pm.
Last Updated February 4, 2024 8:06 pm.
A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night.
Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.
The pedestrian holding a child was struck by a vehicle and the driver remained on scene.
The child did not sustain any injuries and the pedestrian is being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are on scene and delays in the area are expected.