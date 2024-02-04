Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted February 4, 2024 8:04 pm.

Last Updated February 4, 2024 8:06 pm.

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

The pedestrian holding a child was struck by a vehicle and the driver remained on scene.

The child did not sustain any injuries and the pedestrian is being transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene and delays in the area are expected.

