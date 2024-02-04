Man charged in connection with 19 break-and-enters at Peel Region restaurants, businesses

Peel Regional Police officers say a man is facing several charges in connection with break-and-enters at 19 restaurants and commercial businesses.

According to a statement issued by the police service on Sunday, the incidents happened between July 2 and Dec. 3.

It said the break-and-enters occurred at various unnamed businesses.

Officers didn’t elaborate on the specifics surrounding each of the incidents.

Investigators said in conjunction with the Toronto Police Service they recently were able to arrest a suspect.

The accused in the investigation, 40-year-old Christopher Hann, was charged with 19 counts of break and enter, and four counts of disguise with intent.

Officers added Hann was wanted on outstanding warrants. He was charged with two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of breach of probation, mischief over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal harassment, sexual assault and failure to comply with probation.

He appeared in a Brampton court and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The allegations haven’t been proven in court.