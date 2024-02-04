Tensions run high in New Zealand ahead of national day over government’s relationship with Maori

New Zealand Maori activist Tame Iti gestures at the Waitangi Treaty House grounds ahead of Waitangi Day celebrations in Waitangi, northern New Zealand, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. In a fiery exchange at the birthplace of modern New Zealand, Indigenous leaders strongly criticized the current government's approach to Maori, ahead of the country’s national day.(Michael Cunningham/NZ Herald via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2024 11:16 pm.

WAITANGI, New Zealand (AP) — In a fiery exchange at the birthplace of modern New Zealand, Indigenous leaders on Monday strongly criticized the government’s approach to Maori, ahead of the country’s national day.

The holiday, known as Waitangi Day, is held on Feb. 6 to mark the anniversary of the Treaty of Waitangi, a foundation document signed by British colonists and Maori chiefs in 1840 that establishes and guides the relationship between New Zealand’s government and its Indigenous population.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other members of his right-leaning coalition government visited the historic treaty grounds for a public meeting with Maori leaders on Monday.

The gathering unfolded amid months of protests against the government’s proposals to review the treaty and implement potential changes to how it affects modern laws.

After winning the election in October last year, Luxon’s National Party-led government foreshadowed policies to roll back the use of Maori language and Maori-specific public services, and redefine the impact of the treaty on the legal system.

The policy proposals have sparked nationwide Maori protests, which culminated in a call for unity from the Maori king through a rare royal proclamation in December.

A local Maori tribe welcomed Luxon on Monday with a spirited “haka” — a traditional dance or challenge accompanied by a chant — and song, before Maori speakers urged the government to change its course.

“Our sneaky strategy is to say it time and time and time again in every forum so that it catches your conscious and subconscious: that is to protect the Treaty of Waitangi,” said Rahui Papa, a Maori leader.

Several thousand people attended the event, with some reportedly holding signs splattered with fake blood, urging the government to “honor the treaty.”

Luxon said the treaty remains an important part of the country’s future and called on all New Zealanders to “value our differences.”

“The treaty is our past, present and future. It has shaped the country we have become, and the obligations it imposes on both sides will always be with us,” he said on Monday.

“However, we must aspire to go forward not as two sides, but together as New Zealanders because there is more that unites us than divides us,” Luxon added.

Top Stories

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify...

2h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

2h ago

Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades. In a video...

37m ago

World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer
World Cancer Day 2024: WHO estimates 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with cancer

On World Cancer Day 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) says one in five people will at some point be diagnosed with cancer.

6h ago

