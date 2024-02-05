Air Canada CEO to appear at Commons committee over accessibility services

Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal, Que., Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 3:19 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 3:38 pm.

The head of Air Canada is slated to come before a House of Commons committee hearing on services for Canadians with disabilities after incidents last year that drew heavy criticism.

Legislators summoned chief executive Michael Rousseau to appear this afternoon after numerous reports of passenger mistreatment.

The stories included an incident where a man with spastic cerebral palsy was forced to drag himself off of an airplane due to a lack of help from airline staff.

Rousseau apologized in November for the airline’s shortfalls and announced he would speed up its accessibility scheme along with new measures to improve the travel experience for hundreds of thousands of passengers living with a disability.

The carrier also formed an advisory committee last week made up of customers with disabilities and laid out a program where a lanyard worn by passengers indicates to staff they may need assistance.

NDP disability inclusion critic Bonita Zarrillo says Air Canada’s corporate culture and a lack of federal enforcement are to blame for mistreatment, even after regulatory reforms over the past four years.

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

2h ago

What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries
What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries

LONDON (AP) — The announcement Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health...

28m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

19m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

23m ago

