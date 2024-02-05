Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa to open new provincial office

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday, February 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 4:00 am.

OTTAWA — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office. 

Smith’s office says the new space is meant to expand the province’s presence in the nation’s capital and to amplify Alberta’s voice on the national stage.

Alberta and Ottawa often butt heads over their views on the environment, energy and pensions. 

And last week, both governments traded barbs over the province’s recently announced policies related to the treatment of transgender youth.

Smith is also set to deliver a keynote address today to the Economic Club of Canada, where the topic will be the Alberta advantage. 

Alberta previously had an office in Ottawa, but it was shuttered in 2015 amid a budget shortfall in that province under former premier Jim Prentice. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

LONDON, Ont. — The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter...

1h ago

Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record
Taylor Swift wins album of the year at the Grammy Awards for the fourth time, setting a new record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift won album of the year at the Grammy Awards for “Midnights,” breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. She began her speech by thanking her producer...

5h ago

Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver
Canada to open 2026 World Cup in Toronto, with other games in Vancouver

FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify...

8h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

8h ago

