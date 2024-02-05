What you’re not hearing when you hear about Gaza

Palestinians line up for free food distribution during the ongoing Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By Analysis by The Big Story Podcast

Posted February 5, 2024 10:36 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 10:43 am.

Since October 7, there has been no shortage of reporting about Israel’s invasion of Gaza. And the death toll keeps climbing. But what has been rare are firsthand accounts of daily life in the region. Today, our guests describes being in Gaza on October 7, the days that followed, as well as what’s missing from the mainstream reporting and why.

Louis Baudoin-Laarman is one of a handful of people who can give us that. He’s Doctors Without Borders Communications Manager for Palestine. “And it was just like this really loud sound. like a whooshing sound, like hundreds and hundreds of rockets taking off,” says Baudoin-Laarman, “we knew that this was not normal.” How much of what we hear and read can we believe? What is it like to live amid the daily horror in Gaza?

