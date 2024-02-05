7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
Posted February 5, 2024 6:34 pm.
Last Updated February 5, 2024 6:55 pm.
Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.
Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood Parkway West and Van Kirk Drive area just after 5 p.m. on Monday.
Police said three vehicles were involved, and seven people were injured.
Peel Paramedics tell CityNews that seven people were assessed and suffered minor to moderate injuries. A child was among those injured, but no age was given.