7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police
A pair of Peel Regional Police cruisers. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 5, 2024 6:34 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 6:55 pm.

Several people have been taken to a local hospital, including a child, following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were notified of a collision in the Sandalwood Parkway West and Van Kirk Drive area just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police said three vehicles were involved, and seven people were injured.

Peel Paramedics tell CityNews that seven people were assessed and suffered minor to moderate injuries. A child was among those injured, but no age was given.

Top Stories

Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?
Your landlord did not make the improvements they promised. Now what?

When landlords in Ontario make significant improvements to a rental unit or residential complex, they can legally apply for a rent increase above the provincial cap for providing those services, referred...

32m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 World Junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

5m ago

Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities
Concerns over Ontario Line construction ramp up as Metrolinx details supports for communities

Concerns about work on the Ontario Line are ramping up along with the start of construction through different communities. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has provided its first update to the city on what it plans...

34m ago

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

1h ago

