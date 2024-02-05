Brampton man charged in break-ins stole cash from places of worship: police

A man from Brampton is facing charges in connection with five alleged break-and-enters during which he targeted places of worship and stole money, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities investigated multiple break-and-enter incidents across Peel between March and August 2023.

Police said three places of worship were targeted, and it’s alleged the suspect was seen on surveillance footage breaking into temples and taking cash from donation boxes.

Two other incidents involved the same man breaking into commercial locations and stealing money.

Police said officers coordinated with other GTA investigators and identified 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher of Brampton as the suspect.

Jagdish, already in custody for similar crimes, has been charged with five counts of break-and-enter.

A police spokesperson said that investigators are not treating these crimes as hate-motivated.