Brampton man charged in break-ins stole cash from places of worship: police

41-year-old Jagdish Pandher of Brampton
Police identified 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher of Brampton as the suspect. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 5, 2024 3:28 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 3:29 pm.

A man from Brampton is facing charges in connection with five alleged break-and-enters during which he targeted places of worship and stole money, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities investigated multiple break-and-enter incidents across Peel between March and August 2023.

Police said three places of worship were targeted, and it’s alleged the suspect was seen on surveillance footage breaking into temples and taking cash from donation boxes.

Two other incidents involved the same man breaking into commercial locations and stealing money.

Police said officers coordinated with other GTA investigators and identified 41-year-old Jagdish Pandher of Brampton as the suspect. 

Jagdish, already in custody for similar crimes, has been charged with five counts of break-and-enter.

A police spokesperson said that investigators are not treating these crimes as hate-motivated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

2h ago

What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries
What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries

LONDON (AP) — The announcement Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health...

30m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

21m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

25m ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

2h ago

What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries
What we know about King Charles III's health history, from COVID-19 to sports injuries

LONDON (AP) — The announcement Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has come as a shock to many in Britain, largely because the 75-year-old monarch has generally enjoyed good health...

30m ago

London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim
London, Ont. police defend handling of World Junior sex assault case, chief apologizes to alleged victim

Hours after the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team was adjourned until late April, London Police Chief Thai Truong apologized to the alleged victim...

21m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

23h ago

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
More Videos