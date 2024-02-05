Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 11-17

Arsenio Hall presents the award for outstanding writing for a variety series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 9:53 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 9:56 am.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 11-17:

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 92. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 90. Musician Sergio Mendes is 83. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 72. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 68. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 68. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law & Order”) is 63. Singer Sheryl Crow is 62. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 55. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 53. Singer D’Angelo is 50. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 48. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 47. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 45. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 44. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 44. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 43. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 40. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “The New World”) is 34. Actor Taylor Lautner is 32.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 88. Author Judy Blume is 86. Country singer Moe Bandy is 80. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 79. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 78. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 74. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Joanna Kerns is 71. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 70. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 68. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 61. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 60. Actor Christine Elise (TV’s “Chucky,” film’s “Body Snatchers”) is 59. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 56. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 56. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 54. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 53. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 45. Rapper Gucci Mane is 44. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 44. Actor Christina Ricci is 44. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 14.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 91. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 83. Actor Stockard Channing is 80. Singer Peter Gabriel is 74. Actor-singer David Naughton is 73. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 68. Actor Matt Salinger is 64. Singer Henry Rollins is 63. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 58. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 58. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 56. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 53. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 52. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 51. Singer Feist is 48. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 45. Actor Mena Suvari is 45.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 81. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 76. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 76. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 67. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 65. Actor Meg Tilly is 64. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 63. Actor Sakina Jaffrey (“House of Cards”) is 62. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 61. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 60. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 60. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 58. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 54. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 52. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 52. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 46. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 40. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 38. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 38. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 34. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 32.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 94. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 73. Actor LeVar Burton is 67. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 66. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 63. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 59. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 53. Actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) is 50. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 46. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 42. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 37. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 35. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 35.

Feb. 17: Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 89. Actor Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer”) is 79. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 71. Actor Rene Russo is 70. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 68. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 62. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 61. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 60. Singer Chante Moore is 57. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 54. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 54. Actor Denise Richards is 53. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 52. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 50. Country singer Bryan White is 50. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 48. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 45. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 44. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 43. TV personality Paris Hilton is 43. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 38. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 35. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 33. Actor Meaghan Martin (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Camp Rock”) is 32. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 28.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos