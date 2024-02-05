SIU investigating downtown crash that sent cyclist to hospital with serious injuries

SIU cyclist crash
Toronto police are at the scene of a collision on Bloor Street in downtown Toronto that sent a male cyclist to hospital with serious injuries. The SIU is investigating the crash. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 5, 2024 7:36 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 7:48 am.

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries and the province’s police watchdog is investigating following a crash in downtown Toronto on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street East near Parliament Street around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics say a cyclist in his 30s was brought to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police interactions that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Bloor was closed in both direction between Parliament and Castle Frank Road but roads have since reopened.

