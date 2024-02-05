Eagles will host NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6

NFL football commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a Super Bowl 58 news conference, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 8:29 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 8:42 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 — a day after the 2024 season opener, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

Goodell addressed gambling, officiating, diversity, the Rooney Rule and much more in an nearly one-hour news conference before players and coaches from the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met the media for Super Bowl opening night.

Goodell made news when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paolo against a to-be-named opponent. It’ll be the first time in 54 years the NFL has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 18, 1970.

The game will be played at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was used in both the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. The Eagles’ opponent, along with the kickoff time, will be announced closer to when the 2024 schedule is revealed this spring.

Five regular-season games will be played internationally in 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host games featuring the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. The Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multiyear commitment to playing in Britain.

The Carolina Panthers will play in Munich, Germany at Allianz Arena — home of Bayern Munich.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press


