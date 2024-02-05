Germany doubles its commitment of troops to the NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, left, shakes hands with Kosovo's Defense Minister Ejup Maqedonci, in Pristina, Kosovo, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Zenel Zhinipotoku)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 10:05 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 10:12 am.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Germany will double its contribution of about 100 troops to the NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo in a demonstration of its commitment to regional security, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Monday.

Pistorius, who was on a regional tour to Kosovo and neighboring Serbia, said Germany will add another company of soldiers to the 99 troops it already has in the nearly 4,500-strong peacekeeping force by spring. It is also prepared to add more if necessary, he said.

“I believe the signal is strong and expresses our perspective on the stability of this region,” Pistorius said at a news conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani.

NATO has been ramping up the level of the Kosovo Force, or KFOR, from about 3,800, following two violent incidents last year.

In May, Serb demonstrators in northern Kosovo clashed with NATO peacekeeping troops. In September there occurred a deadly gunbattle when about 30 Serb gunmen clashed with Kosovo police, leaving a Kosovar officer and three Serb gunmen dead.

The KFOR force originally was established in 1999 following a NATO bombing campaign on Serb positions to halt a crackdown on separatist ethnic Albanians in Kosovo and end their 1998-99 war.

Kosovo-Serbia relations remain tense, and European Union-facilitated talks on normalizing their ties are at a stalemate. Brussels has made it clear that such an agreement is a prerequisite to Kosovo and Serbia joining the bloc.

Kosovo unilaterally broke away from Serbia and declared independence in 2008, a move that Belgrade has refused to recognize.

The 1998-1999 war between Serbia and Kosovo killed about 13,000 people, mostly Kosovo Albanians. It ended after a 78-day NATO bombing campaign that compelled Serbian forces to withdraw from Kosovo.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

56m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

56m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos