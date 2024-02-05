Greener Homes Grant program proves more popular than federal government expected

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson rises during Question Period, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Ottawa. Demand for federal cash to make home energy renovations spiked in recent months is forcing the government to close applications for the program almost a year earlier than expected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 1:45 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Demand for federal cash to help defray the cost of home energy renovations spiked in recent months, forcing the government to close applications for the program almost a year earlier than expected.

But Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he plans to announce a new phase for the  Greener Homes Grant program that will be modified to be more accessible to low- and middle-income families.

The program offers up to $5,000 for eco-friendly renovations such as installing heat pumps and solar panels, upgrading windows or adding more insulation.

But the funds are paid out after the renovations are made and often cover only a fraction of the cost, putting the help out of reach for some Canadians.

Still, the program has proved immensely popular but is about to hit its $2.6-billion budget, whiuch means applications will stop being accepted before the end of the month.

Demand for the grants spiked in the last few months with nearly 1,200 new applications coming in every day in January. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

58m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place
Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place

Metrolinx's CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT. In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they...

58m ago

Top Stories

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital stay for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace. The palace says the 75-year-old monarch...

breaking

58m ago

Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month
Elimination of double fares for TTC riders coming later this month

Double fares for Toronto transit riders will soon be a thing of the past as the province aims to fully integrate the TTC into its one-fare system by the end of this month. Starting on Feb. 26, riders...

2h ago

Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site
Construction worker critically hurt after falling into deep hole at Mississauga site

A man has critical injuries after he fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to a high-rise under construction on Dundas Street, west...

updated

3h ago

Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place
Metrolinx CEO says Eglinton LRT progressing, still has 'wrinkles' to get system in place

Metrolinx's CEO Phil Verster declined to give an opening date but revealed what work still needs to be to open the Eglinton LRT. In an update alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Verster said they...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court
Spotlight on London, ON. as world junior hockey scandal goes to court

More information on allegations of sexual assault involving Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team is expected to be made public.

21h ago

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

2:24
Historic day in Northern Ireland
Historic day in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has named its first nationalist leader. Caryn Ceolin with what the appointment means for the prospect of a united Ireland and why the moment is mostly symbolic.

2:07
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience
Once-in-a-lifetime NHL All-Star red carpet experience

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with members of the Hockey 4 Youth organization about their NHL All-Star Red Carpet experience provided by Rogers, the parent company of CityNews.
1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
More Videos