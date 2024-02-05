Greener Homes Grant program proves more popular than federal government expected

OTTAWA — Demand for federal cash to help defray the cost of home energy renovations spiked in recent months, forcing the government to close applications for the program almost a year earlier than expected.

But Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he plans to announce a new phase for the Greener Homes Grant program that will be modified to be more accessible to low- and middle-income families.

The program offers up to $5,000 for eco-friendly renovations such as installing heat pumps and solar panels, upgrading windows or adding more insulation.

But the funds are paid out after the renovations are made and often cover only a fraction of the cost, putting the help out of reach for some Canadians.

Still, the program has proved immensely popular but is about to hit its $2.6-billion budget, whiuch means applications will stop being accepted before the end of the month.

Demand for the grants spiked in the last few months with nearly 1,200 new applications coming in every day in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press