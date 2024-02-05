Ian Lavender, the last surviving star of British sitcom ‘Dad’s Army,’ has died

Ian Lavender arrives for The Oldie of the Year Awards, at Simpsons in the Strand, London, Feb. 3, 2014. Actor Ian Lavender, who played a hapless Home Guard soldier in the classic British sitcom “Dad’s Army,” has died, his agent said Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. He was 77. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 9:38 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Actor Ian Lavender, who played a hapless Home Guard soldier in the classic British sitcom “Dad’s Army,” has died, his agent said Monday. He was 77.

Agent Hilary Gagan said Lavender had been ill for some time and died with his wife and sons at his side.

Lavender was the last surviving main cast member of “Dad’s Army,” about a ragtag volunteer unit assembled to defend their seaside English town from potential Nazi invasion during World War II.

Originally broadcast between 1968 and 1977, it attracted as many as 18 million viewers an episode — a third of the British population — and remains perennially popular in reruns.

Lavender played Private Frank Pike, the youngest member of the unit and frequent butt of the epithet “stupid boy!” from commanding officer Captain Mainwaring.

Another scene, in which a captured German officer demands the young private’s name and Mainwaring thunders: “Don’t tell him, Pike” is routinely voted one of Britain’s funniest TV moments.

Born in 1946, Lavender was 22 and just out of the Bristol Old Vic theater school when he was cast in the show alongside a troupe of stage and screen veterans.

He later acknowledged that his iconic role in “Dad’s Army” had led to him being typecast, but said he’d “be a fool to have regrets.”

“Private Pike took me from obscurity into the TV big time,” he was quoted as saying by Britain’s PA news agency. “I could never have achieved that if I hadn’t learned to say: ‘Ooh Captain Mainwaring, my mum said even if the Germans come I mustn’t catch cold.’”

Lavender later had a regular role on the BBC soap opera “EastEnders” and made a cameo appearance in a 2016 feature film adaptation of “Dad’s Army.”

He is survived by his wife Michelle Hardy and two sons.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

3h ago

Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga
Rescue efforts underway after construction worker falls into 14-foot hole in Mississauga

Rescue efforts are underway in Mississauga after a man fell into a deep hole at a construction site on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to Dundas Street west of Hurontario Street around 8:30...

breaking

55m ago

Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham
Woman in 70s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Markham

A woman in her 70s has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Markham on Monday morning. York Regional Police say it happened around 8:30 a.m. in front of a school on Fincham Avenue, near...

19m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos