In reversal, US Rep. Victoria Spartz to seek reelection for Indiana seat

By The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 11:12 am.

Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Monday that she intends to seek reelection for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, reversing an announcement a year ago that she would forgo another run.

Last February, Spartz said she wanted to spend more time with her family and would not be running in 2024. But the two-term congresswoman now says she doesn’t want her work in the Capitol to end in January.

“Looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on,” Spartz said Monday in a statement.

Ukrainian-born Spartz faced a tight and expensive race when she first won in 2020, but secured the suburban seat in 2022 with 61% of the vote following a Republican redistricting plan.

“As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them,” Spartz said in her statement.

The move shakes up the congressional race in which at least nine Republicans have already filed with the Secretary of State to run for Spartz’s seat. As of Monday, no Democrats have filed, according to public postings from the Secretary of State’s office.

Indiana’s congressional delegation will have at least three new members following the fall elections.

In January, Republicans U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana and U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, both announced their decision to forgo reelection in 2024.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is running for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat vacated by GOP Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for Indiana governor.

Indiana’s deadline for candidates to file to appear on the primary ballot is Friday at noon.

The Associated Press

