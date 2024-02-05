In the news today: Hockey players make court appearance, Alberta opens Ottawa office

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team are facing sexual assault charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2024 4:15 am.

Hockey players’ sex assault case in court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.

Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were charged with sexual assault late last month. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.

The charges related to an alleged incident at a hotel in the southwestern Ontario city in June 2018.

The case is set to come before the courts for the first time hours before London police are scheduled to provide an update on their investigation.

Alberta set to open new office in Ottawa

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa today where she is set to open a new provincial office. 

Smith’s office says the new space is meant to expand the province’s presence in the nation’s capital and to amplify Alberta’s voice on the national stage.

Alberta and Ottawa often butt heads over their views on the environment, energy and pensions. 

And last week, both governments traded barbs over the province’s recently announced policies related to the treatment of transgender youth.

Smith is also set to deliver a keynote address today to the Economic Club of Canada, where the topic will be the Alberta advantage. 

Workplace progress on racism mixed: survey

Canadian companies are making uneven progress on efforts tomake workplaces more inclusive and equitable for Black workers, according to a survey from KPMG in Canada.

In the results of the survey released Monday, a little over 80 per cent of respondents said employers are making improvements — but a similar proportion said they’ve experienced some form of racism or microaggression in the workplace in the past year.

“While there is the overarching perception that progress has been made, still the majority, 81 per cent of people, are feeling racism, and that’s a very scary reality,” said Amanda Bartley, senior manager of management consulting at KPMG in Canada. 

Joni Mitchell performs, Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself making a rare appearance since announcing her own health troubles.

The two Canadian music legends were among the brightest moments on a night which saw several other homegrown talents secure their own Grammy milestones.

Dion earned a standing ovation from the audience before she opened the album of the year envelope to reveal Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” as the winner.

Mitchell secured a historic moment of her own in the pre-broadcast ceremony, taking home her 10th golden gramophone for best folk album for “Joni Mitchell Live at Newport,” a recording which captured her return to performing in July 2022. Walking slowly with a cane as she was escorted to the microphone, Mitchell took the stage as the audience rose to its feet.

Boom in southern Quebec mining claims causes worry

Quebec cities and towns want better protection against a boom in mining claims on their territories.

As demand rises for minerals used in electric vehicles, prospectors are laying claim all over Quebec — including under people’s homes.

Manon Cyr, the mayor of Chibougamau, says it’s too easy for people to claim mineral rights.

The process costs less than $100 and the boom in claims is making people worried they will have to live above active mines.

Pottery ‘throw down’ coming to CBC this week

A muddy and sometimes explosive reality show is coming to Canadian T-V this week as 10 contestants vie to become the country’stop amateur potter.

The “Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down” premiers Thursday on C-B-C and will be hosted by actor Jennifer Robertson, best known for her role as “Jocelyn Schitt” in the network smash “Schitt’s Creek.. 

She says the ceramics on the show may be delicate, but the potters will be  tough as they navigate the emotional ups and downs of the art form. 

She says one slight misstep, or perhaps just a stroke of bad luck, can cause hours or days of work to explode in the kiln-firing process.

