Irish and UK leaders are in Belfast to celebrate the end of Northern Ireland’s political deadlock

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, with Chris Heaton-Harris The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, left, pose for the media with Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill, second left and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as he arrives at Stormont Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. O'Neill has made history by becoming the first Irish nationalist leader of Northern Ireland as the government returned to work after a two-year boycott by unionists. (Oliver McVeigh/PA via AP)

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted February 5, 2024 5:39 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2024 5:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — The leaders of the U.K. and Ireland went to Belfast Monday to meet Northern Ireland’s newly revived government and bask in a good-news moment after two years of political crisis.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar were visiting the new administration at Belfast’s Stormont Castle as its ministers met for the first time. The ministers wasted no time before pressing London for more money to patch up Northern Ireland’s creaking public services.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly appointed a power-sharing government on Saturday after a two-year hiatus sparked when the main British unionist party walked out in February 2022.

The Democratic Unionist Party boycotted the administration to protest post-Brexit trading arrangements that it said undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. The party was coaxed into returning last week after the U.K. promised to eliminate most checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

Under power-sharing rules established as part of Northern Ireland’s peace process, the administration in Belfast must include both British unionists and Irish nationalists. The U.K. and the Republic of Ireland both have roles as guarantors of the peace.

The new administration is led by First Minister Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein, the party allied with the Irish Republican Army during Northern Ireland’s decades of violence known as “The Troubles.” Her appointment was historic, marking the first time an Irish nationalist, who aspires to take Northern Ireland out of the U.K. and unite it with the republic, has held the post.

In practice, nationalists and unionists will continue to govern in uneasy balance. The post of deputy first minister – held by Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP – is officially equal to the first minister, and neither can govern without the other.

The DUP boycott left Northern Ireland’s 1.9 million people without a functioning administration to make key decisions as the cost of living soared and backlogs strained the creaking public health system.

The U.K. government has agreed to give Northern Ireland more than 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) as part of an incentive to restore the government. Already, the Belfast administration says it’s not enough.

Little-Pengelly said the ministers in Belfast would be “seeking to ensure the U.K. government provides sufficient funding in a package to fulfill its promises on public sector pay.”

Chris Heaton-Harris, the U.K.’s Northern Ireland secretary, said the package was “ample for the time being.”

“I believe the new set of ministers are completely capable of running their public finances perfectly well with the fair and generous funding package we’ve given them,” he told the BBC.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

12m ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael...

38m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

1h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

10h ago

Top Stories

Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash
Teen driver charged, alcohol suspected factor in high-speed Etobicoke crash

A teen driver has serious injuries and is facing charges after a serious crash that shut down Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eglinton...

updated

12m ago

Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today
Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today. Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael...

38m ago

Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs
Celine Dion surprises at Grammy Awards, Joni Mitchell performs

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself...

1h ago

Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrian holding child struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian holding a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night. Police responded to reports of a collision just before 7:30 p.m. in the...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion
Funding debate over north Toronto subway expansion

Ontario government officials say the City of Toronto has until Feb. 9, 2024, to commit to paying for adding a subway station at Cummer Avenue while the City wants the province to step up. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

22h ago

1:16
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber
Bianca Andreescu discusses NHL All-Star experience, Justin Bieber

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu about her first NHL All-Star weekend experience and a dream-come-true moment seeing Justin Bieber.
1:02
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign
Malvern Family Resource Centre launches #MalvernMade campaign

The Malvern Family Resource Centre (MFRC) has launched a new campaign called #MalvernMade in an effort to raise awareness about the neighbourhood hub and the positive initiatives happening in the area.

2:53
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake
Flooding has begun to reconnect Don River to lake

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel to connect the Don River with Lake Ontario has started being flooded. David Zura explains.
2:23
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing
Regent Park residents argue for more community funding over policing

Regent Park reported zero gun-related deaths in 2023, a stat residents attribute to a solid investment in the community rather than policing. Erica Natividad reports on the push to make those same investments across the city.
More Videos