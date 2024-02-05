breaking
King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says
Posted February 5, 2024 1:09 pm.
Last Updated February 5, 2024 1:18 pm.
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace.
The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.
“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the statement.
It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”
This is a developing story. More to come.