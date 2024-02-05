King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following a recent hospital procedure for prostate surgery, according to a statement released from Buckingham Palace.

The palace says the cancer is not related to the king’s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” reads the statement.

It said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



???? Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

This is a developing story. More to come.